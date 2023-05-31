Dallas ISD to require clear or mesh backpacks for students next year

Dallas ISD is making some changes to its backpack policy in an effort to keep kids safe at school.

In the 2023-2024 school year, Dallas ISD students will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks.

Students will be allowed to have a small, non-clear pouch in their backpack to hold personal items like cellphones, money or hygiene products.

Parents won't have to buy the bags, the district says that each student will be given one at no cost.

DISD says that the backpack change is one of several updates that are coming next school year to increase student safety.

The district sent a survey to parents last year before the start of school asking what they thought about the idea.

DISD then accidentally posted the guidelines to the district's website before removing them.

Students were not required to have the see-through bags this year, but officials say it is something that DISD has considered for a while.