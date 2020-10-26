Denton police officer to be honored a year after being shot in the line of duty

article

A Denton police officer who survived being shot in the line of duty will be honored Monday.

Officer Urban Rodriguez, Jr. was critically injured last October when a passenger in a car he’d pulled over shot him twice in the head and leg.

After being released from the hospital, Officer Rodriguez spent part of the year at an out-of-state rehab facility. He has continued to recover but is now permanently disabled.

There will be an award ceremony Monday afternoon to recognize Officer Rodriguez and the people who helped find the suspect accused of shooting him.

The suspected shooter, Antwon Pinkston, is facing an attempted capital murder charge.

