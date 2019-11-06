Denton officer shot during traffic stop 'showing some signs of improvement every day'

article

The Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop last week is now alert and “showing some signs of improvement every day,” according to the Denton Police Department.

The department released an update Wednesday about Urbano Rodriguez's recovery.

Rodriguez is in stable condition, but his recovery process will be long.

His condition is not likely to dramatically change in the coming days and weeks, Denton PD added.

Officer Rodriguez was shot during a traffic stop. Antwon Pinkston is charged with charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, while Michele Stacy was arrested on a parole violation.