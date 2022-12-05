Deep Ellum Assault Trial: Man acquitted of most serious charge
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury returned both guilty and not guilty verdicts for a man accused of beating a woman in Deep Ellum.
Austin Shuffield was on trial for a 2019 fight that was captured on cellphone video.
Jurors found him guilty of assault and obstruction but not guilty of the more serious aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Shuffield reached a plea agreement after his conviction.
As part of the plea deal Shuffield agreed not to appeal his convictions. He received a 120-day jail term for the assault charge, probated for 2 years and a 5-year prison sentence for the obstruction case, which was probated for 5 years.
Shuffield will have to serve 4 days in custody immediately for the assault charge, and he must plead guilty to a DWI charge in Collin County and receive a 90-day jail sentence.
As a part of the probation Shuffield will have to carry around a portable alcohol monitor and blow into 4 times a day.
He also is required to take drug and alcohol classes.
Prosecutors said Shuffield argued with L'Daijohnique Lee in Deep Ellum after she blocked the exit to a parking lot.
The video showed Shuffield knocking a phone out of Lee’s hand before she punched him. Shuffield responded by throwing five punches of his own.
The video also showed Shuffield pulling out a gun during the confrontation.
The defense argued police officers who watched the video did not think Shuffield committed a violent crime.
Shuffield opted not to take the stand in his own defense.
Jurors deliberated for five hours Friday afternoon and then left for the weekend. They reached a verdict after deliberating for several more hours Monday morning.