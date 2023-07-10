Deadly weekend Dallas shooting happened at a short-term rental

Dallas police are investigating another shooting at a home neighbors say is a short-term rental.

Police say they are still looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old and wounded three others at a home on Pompano Beach Drive in southern Dallas Saturday evening.

The homeowner who lives next door spoke with one of the victims through her Ring camera.

The shooting at the short-term rental happened in a neighborhood zoned for single families.

It is the kind of neighborhood where the Dallas City Council voted to ban revolving weekend rentals, but the ordinance won't be enforced until December.

Dallas City Council bans short-term rentals from single-family areas

Melissa Vergara described the terrifying moment she saw a gunshot victim in front of her home.

"He started screaming, ‘I’ve been shot! Can you please let me in your home?’ I said, ‘I can't let you in, but I can call for help.’ In that moment, I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Vergara and her children were away in Houston for the weekend. So she says she felt helpless as she watched everything unfold in front of her door.

"Once he was lying here, I thought, ‘Oh he really did get shot.’ Then I called 911 and said I'm not home, but someone has been shot, and they are in my driveway," she recalled. "I had neighbors calling me, ‘There is someone laying on your bench. One in your bushes.’"

Vergara was told the man in her yard survived.

The Dallas Police Department says 19-year-old Jahcoria Green died at the scene.

An 18-year-old and two juveniles were also shot and taken to a hospital.

Featured article

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Dallas Saturday night.

Vergara says living next to the short-term rental the past year has been miserable.

"One weekend calm. Another weekend partying. Another weekend you can smell weed," she said. "My kids were not allowed to come out on certain hours. "There was always chaos. I tried to call Airbnb. They said there was nothing they could do."

Vergara says the listing for the home has now been taken down.

FOX 4 reached out to the company that owns the home.

A spokesman for Main Street Renewal, the property management company, said in a statement, "We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic situation. Given that this is an active investigation, we have no further comment at this time."

Multiple messages to Airbnb Monday have not yet been returned.

According to the Texas Neighborhood Coalition, this is the tenth shooting involving a short-term rental since the organization began tracking them four years ago.

To provide more clarity about the new city policy regarding short-term rentals, Code Compliance created a web page to answer questions.

LINK: short term rentals home (dallascityhall.com)