19-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in shooting at house party in Dallas

article

A 19-year-old was killed and three other teens were injured in a shooting in Dallas Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m., in the 1600 block of Pompano Beach Drive.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of shots fired following a disturbance at a house party.

Four victims were found there. Jahcoria Green, 19, died at the scene, while the other three, an 18-year-old and two other teens, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Featured article

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or email theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.