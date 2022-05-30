Deadly hit-and-run closes I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman died after being hit by several cars on an east Fort Worth freeway early Monday morning.
She was found dead near Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway around 3 a.m.
A driver seeking medical help went to a nearby hospital after being involved in an accident. That person was detained as a possible suspect.
All eastbound lanes of I-30 at Eastchase Parkway were closed while the accident was being investigated.
