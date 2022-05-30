2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash

article

Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas.

First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh Street in Downtown Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a white Mercedes on fire.

Dallas sheriff’s deputies believe the driver of the Mercedes was speeding and hit the back of another car. The Mercedes flipped and hit a bridge support before bursting into flames.

A man and woman inside the car died in the crash.

No one in the second vehicle was hurt.

