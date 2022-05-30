2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash
DALLAS - Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas.
First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh Street in Downtown Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they found a white Mercedes on fire.
Dallas sheriff’s deputies believe the driver of the Mercedes was speeding and hit the back of another car. The Mercedes flipped and hit a bridge support before bursting into flames.
A man and woman inside the car died in the crash.
No one in the second vehicle was hurt.
