Plano man who secretly recorded at least 23 different females given life sentence

A 45-year-old man who secretly recorded at least 23 different females, including the 15-year-old daughter of an ex-girlfriend, was sentenced to life in prison.

Darius Bradford was given the sentence after three convictions of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit invasive visual recording.

The investigation into Bradford began in August 2022, when Plano police were called to an apartment after a woman reported catching a maintenance technician leaving his cell phone in her bathroom to record her.

Officers said Bradford’s phone began remotely erasing when they arrived, but they found video that showed him setting up his phone to record her in her bathroom three other times.

Investigators said they found evidence of 47 other videos on Bradford’s phone of him secretly recording other females.

The videos were from local stores and apartment complexes, and police said one was of the 15-year-old daughter of an ex-girlfriend.

Police said Bradford was previously arrested in 2008 and 2010 in Dallas County for invasive visual recording at a Ross department store and at the Galleria.

He was given probation on the original charge, but then sentenced to 30 days in jail after he failed to go to sex offender treatment.

Bradford was not prosecuted for the 2010 crime.