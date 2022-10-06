Man accused of peeping into Plano homes arrested

article

Police arrested the man they believe is the 'bright-eyed peeper,' who was seen peeping through the window of homes in Plano.

Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road during the late night hours in September.

The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at least two different occasions. Neighbors were worried that he would return again and cause harm.

Plano police arrested 27-year-old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman on Tuesday in connection with the peeping. He was charged him with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Police did not release details on how they identified Hardin-Hoffman as the suspect.