Affidavit: Man shot woman after July 4 celebration, dumped body in Grapevine Lake

An arrest warrant affidavit, newly obtained by FOX 4, is giving more detail about what led to the deadly shooting of a woman whose body was found in Grapevine Lake.

35-year-old Daniel Burch is charged with murder in the death of Jennifer Holmes.

Daniel Burch

On Thursday, July 6, Holmes' body was found in Grapevine Lake with two gunshot wounds to her head and two more to the chest.

According to Burch's arrest warrant affidavit, an employee for the Corps of Engineers reported hearing two gun shots just after 2:30 a.m. on July 5th in the area of Grapevine Lake's spillway.

The employee spotted a male get into a 2-door white car before it drove off, according to the affidavit.

Police were called to the scene three .40 caliber casings were found in the area, police documents say.

READ MORE: Man charged with murder of woman whose body was dumped in Grapevine Lake

After Holmes was identified as the victim on July 7, police found several police reports with Lewisville PD indicating that Holmes had been with Burch in the past. One such report stated that Burch had a .40 caliber handgun in his silver Nissan Altima, according to the affidavit.

Investigators went to Burch's Lewisville home, where he said that Holmes came home at around 11 p.m. on July 4 after drinking down the street with neighbors, according to documents.

The arrest warrant said that Burch claimed Holmes was causing problems and that he drove her to Grapevine Lake in the hopes of calming her down. He later told police that Holmes started screaming and throwing things inside the car.

Related article

Burch claimed that Holmes jumped out of the car on Fairway Drive and that when he tried to get her back into the vehicle she shoved him. That's when Burch shot Holmes multiple times, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The document said he told police that he did not know if Holmes was still alive, but told them she was not moving.

Burch told investigators that he put Holmes into his car and drove to the spillway, where he then carried Holmes into Grapevine Lake and sat down with her, according to the affidavit.

Detectives found a handgun and Holmes' cell phone inside of Burch's car.

Burch is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 bond.