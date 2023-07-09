Man charged with murder of woman whose body was dumped in Grapevine Lake

article

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who they say is responsible for the "violent" death of a woman whose body was found in Grapevine Lake last week.

Daniel Burch is charged with the murder of Jennifer Holmes, of Lewisville. His bond is set at $150,000.

Holmes’ body was found near the Grapevine Lake spillway on July 6. After her body was pulled from the water, police said they found "signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning."

After identifying the body as Holmes, police said they identified Burch, who had been living with Holmes, as a suspect.

Investigators said they found evidence more than mile away from where Holmes’ body was found.

Burch was interviewed, and police said he told detectives he got into an argument with Holmes in the early morning hours of July 5 as they were heading to the lake.

Holmes was shot multiple times and her body was then dumped into the lake, police said.

Burch was taken into custody after his interview with police.