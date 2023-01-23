Dallas Zoo to share new info on 'suspicious' vulture death

The Dallas Zoo is expected to give an update Monday on the "unusual" death of one of its animals.

The zoo said one of its endangered vultures died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday and that they believed the death was not from natural causes.

Dallas PD was called to investigate the death.

The Dallas Zoo has stepped up security after a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure earlier this month.

It was later discovered that there was an intentional cut in the fencing of the clouded leopard habitat and in the Langur habitat.

Neither the clouded leopard, nor any Langurs were injured.

The zoo has added more cameras and security patrols.

A spokesperson for the zoo is expected to share the new information at 3 p.m. on Monday.