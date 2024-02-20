Dallas police answer questions about shootout with robbery suspect at game room

Dallas police are expected to answer questions about a police shootout with a robbery suspect from earlier this month.

Police released body camera video of the shooting in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

DPD said they were called to an illegal gaming room for a robbery.

When they entered the building, two suspects took off running.

One of the suspects, 23-year-old Reginald Curry, turned and shot at officers as he ran.

Police eventually closed in on Curry outside of a Wendy's and shot him in the leg and chest.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Dallas police say they found three weapons they believe belonged to Curry. Police say one gun was found in the parking lot where the shootout occurred, another was in the gaming room and a Curry had a third in his pocket when he was taken into custody.

He faces three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

A second suspect also ran from the scene, but police have not announced an arrest.

The shooting was the first officer-involved shooting in Dallas in 2024.