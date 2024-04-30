1 dead after vehicle plunges from Fort Worth overpass
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was killed after a vehicle plunged off a bridge just north of downtown Fort Worth early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35W at Highway 121.
Police said the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle then went off the overpass.
The driver survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle died in the crash. That person’s name has not yet been released.
All northbound lanes of I-35W at Hwy. 121 and the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 121 were shut down for several hours.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.