Dallas police release body camera video of shootout with robbery suspect

Dallas police released body camera video of a shootout between officers and a robbery suspect in the Red Bird neighborhood.

DPD says they were called to an illegal gaming room on W. Wheatland Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

Body camera video shows police arriving at the shopping center and a man in the area telling officers that they were being robbed.

Surveillance video from inside the shopping center shows a suspect waving a gun at people inside.

Officers entered the back door and found people inside the gaming room and the suspects took off running.

One of the suspects, 23-year-old Reginald Curry, turned and fired at the officers as he ran from the police. Another suspect ran from the area.

Officers and Curry got into a shootout behind a nearby business.

Curry was shot in the leg and chest. No officers were injured.

"A bullet went right past my head," an officer is heard saying in one of the body camera videos.

Dallas police say they found three weapons they believe belonged to Curry. Police say one gun was found in the parking lot where the shootout occurred, another was in the gaming room and a Curry had a third in his pocket when he was taken into custody.

He faces three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Online records show Curry was booked into the Dallas County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Reginald Curry (Source: Dallas County Jail)

DPD says additional charges and arrests are possible in connection to the incident.

Separate investigations are underway by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting is the first officer-involved shooting in Dallas in 2024.