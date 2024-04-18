Dallas Weather: Storms possible Thursday during rush hour

A strong cold front could bring possible severe weather to North Texas just as people are heading home for the day on Thursday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Thursday will start warm and humid with low clouds for some in the morning. Those clouds will break up later in the day and the extra sun will bring temps up close to 90 in the Metroplex.

By the mid-afternoon, a strong cold front arrives northwest of the Metroplex. Thunderstorms could begin popping up after 3 p.m.

The front will reach the Metroplex between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and that’s the most likely timeframe for strong to severe storms with a hail and wind risk.

But it’s only a 30% to 40% coverage, so not everyone will get wet. The storms will also die down pretty quickly, moving east of the Metroplex by 6 p.m.

Friday will be cloudy and on the cooler side with highs closer to 70.

The rain returns on Saturday.

It won’t rain the whole day and the coverage is just 70% to 80% (so that’s not everyone). But with that said, it will still be wet and cool.

The northeast breeze will make it feel like the low 60s. That’s pretty chilly for mid-April.

Sunday starts chilly and breezy with the showers exiting in the morning.

Even with some afternoon sun, Sunday will be about 10 degrees below average.

The weather will be nice again on Monday just as everyone returns to work and school. It will be a beautiful day with sun, dry air, and mild temperatures.