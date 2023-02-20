It is still February, but the weather will feel quite spring-like this week.

On Monday, surface winds from the west southwest and a Pacific jet steam will send temperatures soaring, despite there not being a ton of sun.

High temperatures will be in the 80s Monday.

7-Day Forecast

Things could get a little bit warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday is the day to watch in our forecast.

A system currently in the Baja California-area is expected to move into North Texas by Wednesday.

From about sunrise through noon there will be showers, some thunderstorms and gusty winds.

There is a marginal chance that North Texas could see severe weather.

Things will get cooler by the end of the week, with high temperatures in the 50s on Friday. Friday also could bring some drizzle.

Saturday and Sunday there is a chance of showers and storms at night.