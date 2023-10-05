Dallas Weather: Homeowners cleaning up after storms bring flash flooding, hail and strong winds

Wednesday night’s storms hit parts of Fort Worth hard with flash flooding and strong winds.

The Calzada family said the water was up to their calves at their home during the storm.

They said they weren’t prepared for the bad weather.

In fact, when it started raining, Gabby Calzada checked the radar. That’s when she noticed how bad it was.

When she went outside, the backyard was already flooded. Cars in the driveway were partially submerged in water.

She decided to check on her grandmother, who lives next door. The water there as quickly getting inside the home.

The family stacked up furniture on top of tables to avoid as much damage as possible.

It took a shop vac, mops, brooms, and even a storage tub lid to get all of the water out of the house.

"This is actually about the 15th time this house has flooded. It’s the lowest point on the street, so they always know whenever a big storm is coming it’s going to be a long night," Calzada said while helping her grandmother clean.

The family has an in-ground pool outside that was also overflowing.

Thankfully, the rain stopped before it got too much worse for the Calzadas.

Other parts of North Texas also saw flash flooding, as well as some wind and hail damage because of Wednesday night’s storms.

Flash flooding along Lemmon Avenue in Dallas

Multiple cars stalled out on Lemmon Avenue in northwest Dallas during the heavy rain.

Dallas Fire-Rescue had to block off the road after the flash flooding left too many drivers stranded.

Hail that was about the size of a ping pong ball fell in west Fort Worth.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth hail | Courtesy: Matt Roberts

FOX 4 viewers in the Highlands at Chapel Creek neighborhood said so much fell, it looked like snow.

Strong winds ripped the roof off a strip mall on Camp Bowie Boulevard, which is also in west Fort Worth.

It left debris scattered across the parking lot, and it appears that the ceiling is now caving in above some of the businesses.

The Plano and Frisco areas were also affected by strong winds.

The FC Dallas game in Frisco was delayed and then ultimately canceled after strong winds caused debris to fly across the field.

The powerful winds knocked down tree limbs and damaged fences in a Plano neighborhood near Spring Creek and U.S. Highway 75.

Tree limbs and fence damage in Plano.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses in North Texas are still without power because of the storms.

Oncor said Tarrant County was the hardest hit. About 13,000 customers there were in the dark throughout the night. The power’s still out for about 2,300 in Dallas County.