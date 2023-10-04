Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 9:42 PM CDT until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Dallas County, Ellis County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:58 PM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County, Hill County, Navarro County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:06 PM CDT until THU 12:15 AM CDT, Dallas County, Rockwall County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:19 PM CDT until THU 12:30 AM CDT, Tarrant County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 10:15 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Johnson County, Ellis County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:44 PM CDT until WED 10:45 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:57 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Collin County, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:53 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 7:36 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Red River County

Strong winds delay FC Dallas game in Frisco

By
Published 
Frisco
FOX 4

FRISCO, Texas - Strong winds caused people at the FC Dallas game in Frisco to take cover Wednesday night.

Video taken Wednesday night around 8 p.m. by FOX 4 Anchor Tisia Muzinga at the FC Dallas game shows powerful winds from the storms causing debris to fly across the field.

People were told to take shelter, and the match was delayed.

As for the storms, the biggest threat they've brought so far is heavy rain, wind and some hail.

There is a minute possibility that a tornado could pop up. That threat is generally north and northwest of the Metroplex.

