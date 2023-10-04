Strong winds delay FC Dallas game in Frisco

Strong winds caused people at the FC Dallas game in Frisco to take cover Wednesday night.

Video taken Wednesday night around 8 p.m. by FOX 4 Anchor Tisia Muzinga at the FC Dallas game shows powerful winds from the storms causing debris to fly across the field.

People were told to take shelter, and the match was delayed.

As for the storms, the biggest threat they've brought so far is heavy rain, wind and some hail.

There is a minute possibility that a tornado could pop up. That threat is generally north and northwest of the Metroplex.