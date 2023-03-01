It was a stormy morning more many people across North Texas with rain, lightning and even some hail.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Wednesday morning’s storms were caused by the gulf moisture sitting in our area.

One particular storm system that moved from Hood and Johnson counties to Tarrant and Dallas counties produced a lot of hail during the morning rush hour.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Sandy in Granbury

FOX 4 viewers shared photos of the hailstones ranging in size from a pea to a quarter or a half dollar.

Video from Erika Redmon in Grand Prairie showed pea-sized hail covering her driveway like a blanket of snow.

Wednesday's storm activity was just the start of a busy severe weather week.

A cold front that blows through is expected to become the focus for some supercell storms in the later part of the day Thursday. All forms of severe weather are possible.

FOX 4 wants to help you get prepared for the spring severe weather season.

Meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano will host a live chat session Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on the FOX 4 Weather Facebook page.