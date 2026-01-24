Dallas Weather: Dangerous ice and sleet as winter storm hits North Texas; Latest school closures

The Brief A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as temperatures plummet, turning wet roads into ice. A second, more intense wave of heavy sleet and freezing rain is expected tonight, with 2 to 3 inches of sleet possible in the DFW area and higher snow totals to the northwest. North Texas will face record-breaking cold through Monday, with temperatures unlikely to rise above 20 degrees on Sunday and wind chills dropping below zero. Lows are forecast to hit the single digits Sunday night, potentially breaking the standing record of 12 degrees. While state officials and ERCOT express confidence in the Texas power grid's ability to meet demand, localized outages remain a concern. Freezing rain and ice accumulations of up to 0.75 inches could weigh down power lines and tree limbs, particularly south and east of the Metroplex.



The Texas Winter Storm is here… Temperatures are falling and roads are becoming increasingly icy across North Texas, but the most severe impacts of this arctic blast have yet to arrive. While the region is already feeling the onset of winter weather, a secondary, more intense wave of the storm is expected to move in late today.

Texas Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas, effective from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. Additionally, an Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning is now in effect through Sunday at noon for parts of North Texas, including Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, and Van Zandt counties.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, which means travel could remain hazardous through Monday evening. According to the NWS, a full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday. Localized power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

Dallas Weather Saturday Forecast

Many roads remain wet, but as temperatures continue to fall, they will become increasingly icy. Residents should exercise extreme caution. Some areas to the north and west have already dropped into the teens.

Precipitation remains steady, falling as a mix of ice and sleet, with rain occurring southeast of the Metroplex. While the precipitation is expected to become "spottier" from late morning through the early afternoon, the danger persists. Even as the moisture thins, temperatures will continue a slow descent through the 20s, turning any remaining wet patches into ice.

The second wave of the storm is expected to arrive late today and continue into the night. This round brings heavy sleet and freezing rain. The DFW area can expect 2 to 3 inches of sleet, with higher totals likely to the northwest where the mix will transition to snow overnight. As temperatures drop into the teens tonight, roads will become hazardous.

Any snow accumulation will likely occur at the tail end of the system, specifically for areas north and west of DFW. These locations could see an additional inch of snow on top of the sleet.

Sunday Weather Forecast

Sunday will bring bitter cold, with wind gusts up to 30 mph driving wind chills near or below zero. The high temperature is unlikely to reach 20 degrees. As skies clear Sunday night, temperatures are forecast to drop into the single digits. This would likely break the standing record of 12 degrees.

Road conditions in Dallas

Road conditions across North Texas are deteriorating quickly as temperatures drop and freezing precipitation becomes more widespread. Bridges and overpasses are freezing first, and even roads that appear only "wet" are developing dangerous patches of black ice as temperatures fall through the 20s.

Main lanes are becoming increasingly hazardous as the sleet and freezing rain continue to fall. Visibility is also being reduced by blowing snow and sleet, particularly in areas like Burleson and locations north toward the Red River. Local officials and TxDOT are urging residents to stay off the roads if possible, as anything wet will likely transition to solid ice as the arctic air deepens.

Ice & Snow Predictions

Freezing rain will produce at least light accumulations of ice across all North Texas. Areas south and east of the metroplex may be primed for the heaviest ice build-ups. Remember, once ice exceeds 1/2" thickness, power outages become more likely, especially in heavily wooded East Texas.

The FOX 4 Weather team expects sleet and snow across North Texas. This is in addition to about 1/4" to 1/2" of ice north and west of the metroplex, and 1/2"to 3/4" to the east and southeast.

What is sleet?

Sleet is frozen rain that forms when snow partially melts and then re-freezes into ice pellets before hitting the ground. It is known for "bouncing" on impact, according to NWS.

Closings & Cancellations

Several North Texas school districts have already decided to close early next week, but most major districts are waiting to see what happens before making a final decision. There are also events, activities, and church services that have been canceled over the weekend.

Will there be power outages in North Texas?

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties ahead of the weekend weather. This is expected to be the most significant winter storm since February 2021; however, state officials and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) say significant upgrades have been made to the grid since then.

ERCOT President Pablo Vegas stated there will be more than enough power to meet demand, noting that this storm is expected to be more "transient" than the 2021 event. "We have well over 90,000 megawatts of capacity to be able to serve demand," Vegas said. "We’re not anticipating any shortfalls in power."

While the state is confident in the grid's stability, localized outages remain a risk. Freezing rain is the primary threat to infrastructure, as ice can weigh down power lines and tree limbs, causing them to snap.

Dallas weather forecast recap

While the primary system should move out within a few hours of sunrise Monday, lingering flurries remain possible. Residents south of area lakes should also watch for potential lake-effect snow, according to Meteorologist Evan Andrews.

Sleet is expected to be the predominant form of precipitation this weekend, though freezing rain and snow will also occur. Current projections for DFW include 0.25-0.50 inches of ice and 1-2 inches of sleet/snow.

After temperatures drop below freezing, they are expected to stay there for 60 to 72 hours. Single-digit lows and wind chills as low as -10° are possible before the region finally climbs back above 32° on Tuesday afternoon.

