Dallas weather: What's been canceled ahead of the winter storm

The Brief With the winter storm heading towards North Texas, many events scheduled for the weekend have had their plans altered or outright canceled. Events like the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will go ahead as planned. The Texas Rangers have already canceled their Fan Fest due to the weather. Follow this page to get the latest updates on what is still happening, what has been canceled, and what has been postponed across the metroplex.



What's still happening

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo says its Jan. 23–25 weekend events are still going ahead as planned.

The FWSSR said it is working with the City of Fort Worth to ensure public safety with freezing temperatures and sleet expected.

This includes the PRORODEO Tournament scheduled for all three days, which the FWSSR says they are unable to reschedule due to multiple pre-booked venues.

The City of Fort Worth is making sure their animals are prepared for the event. The steers are receiving extra food and protein tubs, while the horses are being moved into ‘winter stalls’ and being blanketed.

NCA High School Nationals Cheerleading Competition

The cheerleading competition, scheduled for Jan. 23–25, will go ahead at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to their website.

What they're saying:

"While we have not canceled any events due to weather, we are actively communicating with coaches and teams about flexible options, including the ability to compete at a virtual competition in lieu of NCA Nationals or competing one day only. Our goal is to help ensure everyone’s safety while maintaining the integrity of the competition," the competition said in a statement on their website.

What's been canceled

DISD After School Activities (Friday)

Dallas ISD said via a phone call that all after-school activities on Friday have been canceled, as well as all weekend activities.

DISD is open on Friday as of right now.

Texas Rangers Fan Fest

The Texas Rangers' Fan Fest event in Arlington has been canceled. It was slated to occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Thursday and Friday stops on their Winter Caravan tour have also been canceled as well.

Fans who bought tickets should have automatically received refunds from where they purchased tickets.

This year would have been the 38th edition of the annual event.

Pat Green Show At Billy Bob's Texas

Billy Bob's Texas has canceled a Pat Green show scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, according to their Facebook page.

Their post says refunds will be sent from the point of original purchase.

What's been postponed

DeSoto State Championship Parade

The DeSoto state championship football parade has been pushed to Jan. 31 due to the storm. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24.

Dallas Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. An Extreme Cold Watch will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning the region could face nearly 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures.

While the forecast remains susceptible to change, current data suggests a transition from cold rain to a wintry mix beginning Friday.

North of DFW (Sherman, Paris, Graham): Sleet is expected to begin Friday night, transitioning to mostly snow by Saturday. Arrival is likely after 2 p.m. Friday.

DFW Metroplex: Sleet is forecast to begin late Friday and continue into Saturday morning, ending as snow Saturday night. The most likely arrival time for the wintry mix in Dallas is 6 p.m. Friday.

South of DFW (Waco, Palestine, Killeen): Freezing rain is expected Friday night, transitioning to sleet by early Saturday. The mix will likely arrive after 10 p.m. Friday.

What you can do:

If you see any more cancellations or postponements, send them to carter.freemon@fox.com so we can update this article.