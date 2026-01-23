Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Anderson County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Van Zandt County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Navarro County, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Comanche County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Hunt County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Lamar County, Fannin County, Cooke County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Red River County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Red River County

LIVE: Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

    • Winter weather is moving into North Texas.
    • FOX 4 has tower cameras positioned across the region.
DALLAS - Winter weather is moving into North Texas. Freezing rain and sleet are expected to leave roads icy through the weekend and early next week.

You can keep an eye on current conditions from our tower cameras across the region.

Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Dallas weather: Jan. 23 evening forecast

The wintry mix is nearly here in North Texas. Get the latest from FOX 4 chief meteorologist Dan Henry on the winter storm arriving in DFW in this Jan. 23 evening forecast.

A significant winter storm is moving through North Texas, transitioning from rain to a "wintry mess" of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The freezing rain Friday night, into Saturday will produce at least light accumulations of ice across all of North Texas. Areas south and east of DFW may be primed for the heaviest ice build-ups. 

Icy spots may develop on elevated surfaces north and west of DFW after 7:00 p.m. Friday as temperatures drop. By 3:00 AM, freezing rain and sleet will become widespread. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Heavy sleet is expected Saturday afternoon to night.

