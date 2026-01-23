LIVE: Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

The Brief Winter weather is moving into North Texas. FOX 4 has tower cameras positioned across the region. Download the FOX LOCAL app for the latest updates.



Winter weather is moving into North Texas. Freezing rain and sleet are expected to leave roads icy through the weekend and early next week.

You can keep an eye on current conditions from our tower cameras across the region.

Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

A significant winter storm is moving through North Texas, transitioning from rain to a "wintry mess" of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The freezing rain Friday night, into Saturday will produce at least light accumulations of ice across all of North Texas. Areas south and east of DFW may be primed for the heaviest ice build-ups.

Icy spots may develop on elevated surfaces north and west of DFW after 7:00 p.m. Friday as temperatures drop. By 3:00 AM, freezing rain and sleet will become widespread. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Heavy sleet is expected Saturday afternoon to night.

