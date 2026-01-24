The Brief FOX 4 viewers sent in photos during this weekend's winter storm. Sleet, ice and snow fell across North Texas. We will have coverage throughout the day on FOX LOCAL.



Sleet, ice and snow are falling across North Texas as a winter storm moves through our area. Several FOX 4 viewers shared photos as their neighborhoods turned into a winter wonderland.

Winter storm photos

Image 1 of 24 ▼ Photo by Kasey Harp in Keller, TX on Jan. 24, 2026

Share your photos

Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas, effective from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. Additionally, an Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning is now in effect through Sunday at noon for parts of North Texas, including Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, and Van Zandt counties.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, which means travel could remain hazardous through Monday evening. According to the NWS, a full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday. Localized power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

If you lose power, you can still stream FOX LOCAL on our mobile app: DOWNLOAD HERE

Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

If you are having difficulty seeing the tower cameras click here.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Stay connected with FOX 4 News. For winter storm coverage -- Download Now

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

DFW school closures

Several Dallas-area school districts have decided to remain closed through Monday. Some of the schools that have announced closures include Birdville ISD, Melissa ISD, Carroll ISD and many more.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Austin, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.