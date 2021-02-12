Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center opens to shelter homeless people
article
DALLAS - The city of Dallas has opened the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to shelter homeless people.
The decision comes after the city learned all emergency shelters have hit capacity.
There are 300 people who are expected to use the center for shelter, but that number may increase as it gets colder this weekend.
Homeless services provider, Our Calling, will be at the site 24 hours a day to help with intake and management.