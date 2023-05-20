Dallas student with perfect attendance gifted vehicle

A Dallas charter school teamed up with a used car dealership to award one student a car.

"When I heard the beep, I was like [gasp], and then I saw the thing in the lights turn on in the car and I was like [gasp] again," the winning student said.

Five randomly selected students from Faith Family Academy with perfect attendance this year were given the chance to win the car from Drive Casa.

Sophomore Johanna Castillo was the winner.

This is a partnership the school and the dealership have had for several years.

The CEO of dealership said it has improved attendance at the school dramatically.

He had an important message for the students.

"The passion that I see here the last seven years coming from this school, and the support they give to these students, I don’t think the students realize it," Mark Gallas said. "My message was there’s three and a half days of school left, and I told them I want them to go shake their hands and give a hug to every person that works at this school."

Castillo said she is working on getting her driver’s license and her family will be using the car.