Dallas shooting: 19-year-old charged with murder of 78-year-old

By
Published  April 1, 2024 3:53pm CDT
Far Northeast Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas police have charged a 19-year-old man with capital murder for a deadly shooting in a motel parking lot over the weekend.

Maurice Parker, 19, was charged capital murder in the shooting of 78-year-old Mohammad Taghi-Farshi.

Maurice Parker (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Taghi-Farshi was found dead in the parking lot of a hotel on the 9500 block of Forest Lane just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

Dallas police said Parker was in the Dallas County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Court records show that Parker is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on $5,001,000 bond.