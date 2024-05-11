Northern lights: North Texans dazzled by out-of-this-world display

For many, seeing the northern lights is a bucket list item.

Typically, they're only ever seen in far northern parts of the globe, but this weekend people have the rare opportunity to see them from their backyard here in North Texas.

From Cash in Hunt County to Gainesville in Cooke, even all the way out in Hereford near Amarillo, Texans were able to see the dazzling displays of the northern lights on Friday.

"It’s just an amazing, natural phenomenon," said Yue Deng, a physics professor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

She's following this weekend's geomagnetic storm along with other scientists and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The storm reached G5 conditions on Friday and early Saturday, a rare and unusual event.

Geomagnetic storms of this magnitude can trigger aurora displays much farther south, which is why people were able to view them in North Texas.

"The last G5 was in October 2003, I believe, more than 20 years ago," said Deng.

"Basically, what happens is part of the sun actually lifts off the surface. So this plasma, the charged particles, the magnet field that makes up the sun, part of it lifts off the sun and streams away into space," said Ian Cohen with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab.

Severe geomagnetic storms like this can disrupt communications, the electric power grid, navigation and satellite operations.

So far, the state's power grid hasn't reported any disturbances, but across the country people are watching for any electrical issues.

"Nothing is not controllable, but we already have reports that they’re seeing things show up and they’re dealing with the problems. Their busy tonight, those operators making sure electricity continues to flow," said Shawn Dahl, a space weather forecaster for NOAA.

The best conditions to see the northern lights are on a clear night in rural areas, without light pollution from city lights.

The phenomenon is yet another reminder of how mysterious the world really is.

"We just feel like we’re so small and the nature is so big. So much for us to explore and to learn," said Deng.

According to NOAA, the strong geomagnetic storm is expected to last through at least Sunday.

If you missed it last night, there is a small chance you could see it tonight.

If you want to take a photo of the sky, adjust your exposure so you can see it fully.