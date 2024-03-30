Dallas shooting: Man found dead in motel parking lot

article

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Dallas motel early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 9500 block of Forest Lane just before 4 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Orlandus Bronner at 214-952-5775 or email orlandus.bronner@dallaspolice.gov.