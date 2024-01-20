Dallas shooting: Man found with gunshot wound after crashing truck

article

Police are working to find the person who shot a man who crashed his pickup truck in Dallas early Saturday morning.

The victim struck a light pole on Ferguson Road, not far from Maylee Boulevard, just after 1 a.m.

Bullet holes could be seen on the passenger side window of the truck.

The victim told police that another person was shot, but he was the only person found inside the truck.

Police also searched the area, but didn't find anyone else.

First responders rushed the man to a local hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.