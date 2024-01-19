Dallas police announced charges against an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting in West Dallas earlier this week.

Two victims were found dead inside a car at an apartment on Bickers Street on Tuesday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Jon Allen.

Police said that further investigation found the victims were meeting with the suspect.

Ethyn Leang (Source: Dallas Jail)

On Friday, police announced 18-year-old Ethyn Leang was charged with capital murder.

He is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.