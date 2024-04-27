Dallas shooting: Police investigate homicide in central Oak Cliff

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in central Oak Cliff.

Police responded to a shooting call before 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the road on Chaucer Place, not far from Camp Wisdom Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Dallas police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police have not said if they have any suspects or if any arrests have been made.