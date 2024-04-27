Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: Police investigate homicide in central Oak Cliff

By
Published  April 27, 2024 4:58pm CDT
Central Oak Cliff
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in central Oak Cliff.

Police responded to a shooting call before 4:30 a.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the road on Chaucer Place, not far from Camp Wisdom Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Featured

3 injured in early morning shooting in South Dallas
article

3 injured in early morning shooting in South Dallas

A man and a woman were shot and rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Dallas police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police have not said if they have any suspects or if any arrests have been made.