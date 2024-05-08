Nicki Minaj's Dallas concert date moved due to Mavericks playoff game

The Dallas Mavericks' playoff run has disrupted another concert at the American Airlines Center.

Nicki Minaj's stop at the AAC was scheduled for this Saturday, May 11, but will now be held this Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Nicki and the Barbz got the boot because the arena will be used by the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

"Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour date at American Airlines Center has moved to Friday, May 10th. Ticketholders will be notified via their point of purchase and previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," reads a statement on the American Airlines Center website.

It is the second time this month that a concert at the AAC has been rescheduled due to the Mavericks.

Bad Bunny had to move up one of his shows from May 3 to May 2 due to Game 6 of the Mavs-Clippers series.