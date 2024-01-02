Dallas shooting: Man found dead in Bonton neighborhood
DALLAS - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Bonton neighborhood of Dallas.
Dallas police said officers were called to the 6900 block of Bexar Street around 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
They found a man who had been shot to death. His name has not yet been released.
There’s no word yet on who shot him or why. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.