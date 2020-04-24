Dallas salon opens for business despite COVID-19 stay-at-home order

A Dallas salon owner is now open for business, despite a county order that says her non-essential business must stay closed.

Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a La Mode, says she’s had enough and is willing to go to jail over the debate if it were to ever come down to that.

The salon owner says she missed a mortgage payment on her home and has 19 employees who need to work.

Dozens of people showed up for haircuts on Friday, but city officials also showed up. Luther says she was hit with a citation from the city and a cease-and-desist notice from the county.

At this time, the city and the county have not gone on record with what happened and the plan moving forward.

Luther says she has no plan to close.

“Because all of the small business owners need to have some sort of voice,” she said. "And we need to stand up for what’s right, or we’ll continue to get our freedom taken away.”

At last check, Luther’s salon has not been closed by officials.

