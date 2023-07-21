Dallas notifies employees that 'benefits-related information' was accessed during ransomware attack

FOX 4 is learning new information about the Dallas ransomware attack.

The Dallas city manager told employees in an email this week that the city has learned that some information maintained by the city of Dallas, including benefits-related information, was accessed by the "unauthorized third party."

FOX 4 obtained a copy of the email sent to employees Tuesday.

Related article

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax went on to say the city will be making the appropriate notifications,

The city will also offer complimentary credit monitoring services to all employees.