Dallas police officer shot during chase gives update on his condition

The Dallas police officer who was shot overnight Wednesday said he is on the road to recovery.

Tyler Morris suffered a bullet wound in his hip while working undercover in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Police said he was following a car that was driving erratically.

Someone in that car fired at Morris, and the round went through the driver's side door of the officer’s unmarked car.

Morris wrote in a social media post that his hip is broken, and right now, he doesn't have much feeling in his left leg.

But after two surgeries, he said his prognosis is good.

The Dallas Police Association president said he's disappointed to hear the suspects are all very young.

"It's shocking and it almost leaves you speechless. How do you answer that? Because the things that these individuals are thinking, these kids, what they are thinking of wasn't what we were thinking when we were growing up, so it’s very difficult to understand," Jaime Castro said.

Jaheart Nickleberry, 17, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, and a 15-year-old girl is charged with evading arrest.

Police are looking for a third teenage suspect.

Three other teens were released without being charged.