Dallas police officer shot during chase; 5 suspects arrested

A Dallas police officer is recovering from surgery after being shot overnight. And several of the suspects who were involved are now in custody.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday when the officer and his fellow Dallas Police Department officers were working an undercover operation in the 3200 block of Easter Avenue, in South Oak Cliff.

They spotted a car driving erratically and took off after that vehicle.

Someone in the fleeing car fired shots at the unmarked police car and one round went through the driver’s side door, hitting the officer in the hip.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, other officers continued to chase the suspects with help from a police helicopter.

They eventually arrested five suspects in the 7200 block of Chesterfield Drive.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the wounded officer is now out of surgery at Methodist Medical Center and doing well.

"This investigation is ongoing. I will say that I did just have the opportunity to see our officer that just got out of surgery. He is in great spirits. And as I just tweeted out, the first question out of his mouth was ‘did we catch him?’ That’s a warrior right there," the chief said.

The answer was yes, except for one. A sixth suspect got away, and police are still looking for that person.

Of the five suspects who were arrested, two were taken to the hospital. One complained of chest pain and the other had other non-life-threatening injuries.

Featured article

Chief Garcia also said two guns were recovered. One was inside the suspect’s vehicle and the other was tossed outside the car during the chase.

No officers fired their weapons, police said.