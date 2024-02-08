Dallas Police K-9 working security at Super Bowl

Security at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas includes a team from the Dallas Police Department.

Senior Corporal Angela Arredondo and her K-9 officer partner Apollo are working to keep fans safe in Las Vegas.

Apollo specializes in explosive detection.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Dallas Police Department)

DPD shared photos of Apollo sniffing out some of the attractions for fans.

Of course, Apollo had to get pictures next to the Dallas Cowboys helmet.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.