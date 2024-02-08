Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police K-9 working security at Super Bowl

By
Published 
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Security at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas includes a team from the Dallas Police Department.

Senior Corporal Angela Arredondo and her K-9 officer partner Apollo are working to keep fans safe in Las Vegas.

Apollo specializes in explosive detection.

Image 1 of 3

(Source: Dallas Police Department)

DPD shared photos of Apollo sniffing out some of the attractions for fans.

Of course, Apollo had to get pictures next to the Dallas Cowboys helmet.

Related

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice journey from North Richland Hills to SMU to the Super Bowl
article

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice journey from North Richland Hills to SMU to the Super Bowl

North Richland Hills native Rashee Rice has been the Chiefs' top wide receiver during Kansas City's run to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.