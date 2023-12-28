Crews prepare for Dallas New Year's Eve fireworks show at Reunion Tower

Crews are prepping Reunion Tower in Dallas for the 2024 New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone show.

About 15,000 pounds of fireworks and pyrotechnics were unloaded from a truck and readied for installation Thursday morning.

It will all be launched in sync with lighting and drone special effects around the tower.

This is the eighth year for the show at Reunion Tower and organizers said it will be the biggest yet.

"Every year, bigger and better," said Matt Peterson, the show's director of design and pyrotechnics. "There are a lot of elements in the sky -- the fireworks, the lights on the ball, the drones."

The show starts at exactly 11:59 p.m. So, instead of counting down to midnight, the show will help people ring in 2024.

"The show this year takes people on a journey through the last hundred years of music. We start back in the 1920s and we take them through decades, all the way up through today," Peterson said. "We're telling a story with the drones, and the fireworks and lights on the ball are all working together. So, they aren't happening all at the same time."

Events at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dallas and Crown Block, the restaurant at the top of Reunion Tower, are limited to only hotel and restaurant guests.

For everyone else, that’s okay. Peterson said the best viewing spots will be from a distance away.

"The show does look better from a little bit of a distance just because drones, the lights on the ball, they are all little pixels. The closer you are to something, it can get a little pixelated. But further back the imagery starts to tighten up and it looks fantastic," he said.

Those who won’t be in Downtown Dallas to watch the show in person can watch it on FOX4News.com.

It will also be streamed on the FOX 4 mobile app, the FOX LOCAL smart TV app, and FOX 4's YouTube channel.