Group carries Nazi flag across street from Dallas temple

A small group of neo-Nazis held a protest over the weekend near a North Dallas temple.

Gatherers at a Saturday morning service at Temple Emanu-El saw a man holding a Nazi flag right across the street.

Images of the group were posted to Reddit and circulated online.

"It was disturbing to see how brazen this display of hatred was," said Joel Schwitzer, the Regional Director of the American Jewish Committee.

Temple Emanu-El on Hillcrest Road in North Dallas, just north of Northwest Highway declined on-camera interviews, but they released a statement online calling the protest "disturbing," saying five apparent neo-Nazis, one carrying a swastika flag and one using a microphone positioned themselves across the street from the temple.

The synagogue added the group stayed for about an hour and left without trying to enter onto the property.

"When I see that, I think about my daughter going in to work at Sunday school, where she teaches art every week," said Schwitzer. "I’m proud of her for being so proudly Jewish and I’m proud of being in a community where we can be aware of our surroundings, but remain proud and steadfast in our expressions of Judaism."

In an email, the Dallas Police Department says officers were called to the protest and that the group left the location when they arrived.

Police say they committed no crimes.

Dallas Police also say they constantly monitor and share intelligence regarding any potential threats to events, groups or infrastructure in the city.

Schwitzer says since the Hamas and Israel war broke out antisemites and Islamophobes have been emboldened by the acceptance of hate.

"I think when people see tensions escalate in the Middle East it becomes an easy excuse to unleash their hatred of Jews," he said.

Schwitzer shared what he believes is a proper response to the neo-Nazi message of hate.

"I would encourage the Jewish community to remain proud and vigilant at the same time," he said. "It is so important right now at a time when both antisemitism and Islamophobia have spiked that our communities can turn to and count on law enforcement."

In an additional statement from Temple Emanu-El's Senior Rabbi David Stern said in part, "We saw what showed up on the other side of the street. Now it’s time to show up – in word, faith and deed – on our side of the street."

Temple Emanu-El also said that its security will remain on high alert.