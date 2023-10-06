Racist, antisemitic flyers found in Allen neighborhood

Unsettling incidents involving someone distributing racist and antisemitic flyers keep happening in Collin County.

The most recent incident happened this week in an Allen neighborhood. The racist flyers were distributed all over the neighborhood inside plastic baggies.

This is the second time Allen has seen antisemitic flyers placed or thrown around. Neighbors are disgusted and surprised those responsible are so brazen.

Avondale is a quiet neighborhood in Allen that was recently disturbed by racist flyers left in bushes and on doorsteps.

Maty Miranda found some Wednesday while out for a walk.

"So I picked it up. And that's when I noticed like the big nazi sign on there," she said. "And it said, ‘Now or never’ and had like a QR code and had like corn in the bag."

At least one of the QR codes on a flyer takes you to a Telegram account that has more antisemitic flyers targeting people's race and politicians like Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer and the late Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The images and language are too offensive to show on TV.

"It does make me nervous because there's a lot going on with people just like being crazy or having crazy thoughts and then acting on them," Miranda said.

The group’s description name is The American National Socialist White Workers Party.

"There are definitely people out there who just are really full of hate, and it’s sad that you know they’re here in Allen," said neighbor Keith Ripley.

Allen PD says flyers were randomly distributed Tuesday night and that no one appears to have been targeted.

The majority of flyers were collected by police, and the department says something similar happened at the end of September, too.

Antisemitic flyers were placed on people’s cars in a shopping center. Allen police are still looking for the suspects responsible.

Allen Mayor Blaine Brooks responded with a statement saying, "Hatred has no place in Allen."

Also at the end of September, hateful and divisive flyers were distributed northwest of Allen in Prosper.

The spokesman for the town of Prosper says there have not been any additional incidents or calls. They also don’t have information yet on who may be responsible.

Meanwhile, neighbors in Allen are remaining vigilant. Neighbors say this is frustrating to see in their neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Allen PD says they’re continuing to investigate.