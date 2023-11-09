Dallas Methodist shooting trial: Closing arguments to begin Thursday

The capital murder trial for Nestor Hernandez, the man who shot and killed two healthcare workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, is nearing an end.

The prosecution and defense will give closing arguments on Thursday morning.

The defense rested their case late Wednesday after Hernandez took the stand in his own defense.

Hernandez, who was a convicted felon before the shooting, claimed the shootings in the mother-baby unit of the Dallas hospital were unintentional.

He also admitted on the stand he was high, he was drinking, and he planned to confront the mother of his child because he thought she gave him an STD.

In testimony that directly contradicted earlier testimony from his ex-girlfriend Selena Villatora, he told the jury he was fighting with Villatoro when social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa tried to break them up.

Hernandez claimed that his gun went off during the struggle, hitting Pokuaa.

He then said in the chaos he shot two times into the open doorway, and did not see anyone there. He claimed those were the shots that hit nurse Katie Annette Flowers.

"It was going 100 miles per hour," Hernandez testified. "It’s not what I want to believe. It’s the truth."

Katie Annette Flowers (left) and Jacqueline Pokuaa (right)

Hernandez admitted to killing both of the women, but repeatedly said he did not intend to kill them.

The defense wants the jury to find Hernandez guilty of the lesser charge of murder, instead of capital murder.

The court's charge will be read to the jury at around 9 a.m.

Closing arguments will follow.

