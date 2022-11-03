Officer's response to Dallas Methodist hospital shooting was 'superb,' police expert says

Police released the body camera video on Wednesday of the officer at the center of the harrowing events inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

When Nestor Hernandez entered his girlfriend’s room, who had just given birth to his child, he reportedly accused her of cheating, before police said he shot and killed two healthcare workers.

That officer, Sgt. Robert Rangel, is getting high marks for how he handled that situation.

Rangel just happened to be on the fourth floor in labor and delivery that Saturday, when a never before experienced in Dallas deadly chain of events played out.

A police expert said Rangel's response was remarkable.

In the midst of violent turmoil on the fourth floor of the Methodist Dallas Medical Center’s mothers and baby unit.

"His actions were absolutely superb, which is exactly what we want law enforcement to do in a real live scenario, right?" Tarleton State University criminologist Alex Del Carmen said.

Rangel got high praise from Del Carmen.

"The sergeant was disciplined in his response, that he was engaging with the suspect right away, that he also assured that everybody around him was safe, which is also important, and that he called for backup," Del Carmen explained.

"We can work this out partner, okay? All I want to do is get the people out, please," Rangel is heard saying on body camera video of the incident.

Two healthcare workers were down after being shot, police say, by Hernandez, who was is in Room 4006 after being hit in the leg by Sgt. Rangel's single shot.

Rangel is heard talking with Hernandez from his body worn recording system, keeping his focus on diffusing and de-escalating.

"Just throw the gun outside, throw the gun out please, throw the gun outside," Rangel said.

Rangel's tone remains relatively even through the whole event.

"Partner, we can work this out man, trust me," he said.

Del Carmen said it's not just how the sergeant spoke, but the words he used as he tried to engage a man who was trapped in a room with a woman he accused of cheating on him and their newborn baby.

Hernandez appeared to know he wouldn't walk out of Methodist the way he walked in

"[Rangel] says, ‘I don’t know you’ [while speaking with Hernandez], right?" Del Carmen said. "What the sergeant is trying to relay to this individual, in a rather emotional moment that this guy is having, one would argue an irrational moment that he's having, is, you know what, I’m not a threat. I'm here to help out to help you diffuse out of the situation. We're all in this together. I’m trying to get you out and allow for the people who are in that room to have a fighting chance to live."

Rangel managed to stay in control of his thoughts and actions, despite likely soaring adrenaline.

He was alert to his surroundings and assertive in getting the shooter to slide the gun out of the room and give up, which he eventually did about 13 minutes after the first shot was fired.

"Throw ‘em out. Keep coming, I need you in the hallway," Rangel was heard saying.

"He's acting with discipline. He's acting as we teach police officers to do in very stressful circumstances," Del Carmen said. "I'm sure once the scenario was over, he began to replay it in his head over and over again, but at the time that we needed him to be the law enforcement expert that he is, he acted according to our training. We're all very, very proud of him."