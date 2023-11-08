Dallas Methodist shooting trial: Testimony continues Wednesday after intense first day

The second day of testimony in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing two healthcare workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center will get underway Wednesday morning.

31-year-old Nestor Hernandez is accused of capital murder for the shooting deaths of Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Annette Flowers in the mother/baby unit on Oct. 22, 2022.

Hernandez's lawyers don't dispute that he is the one who pulled the trigger, but is asking the jury to find him guilty of murder instead of capital murder.

On Tuesday, Hernandez's ex-girlfriend, Selena Villatoro, took the stand.

Villatoro had just given birth on the day of the shooting and Hernandez, a convicted felon with an ankle monitor, had been given permission to see her.

Villatoro said Hernandez went into a rage because he believed she had cheated on him.

She then described social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa entering the room to check on the new mother and Hernandez shooting and killing her.

Nurse Katie Annette Flowers went to investigate the sound.

She was shot by Hernandez as well.

A Methodist police sergeant Robert Rangel who happened to be in the hallway testified that he shot Hernandez when he saw him try to walk out of the room with a pistol.

"I fired at that time because I feared for my life. I feared that if he came out of that room he was going to try to shoot more people," said Rangel.

Police eventually went into the room and arrested Hernandez.

Prosecutors ended the day by calling a number of first responders to the stand to show the jury body camera footage of the incident and the aftermath.

Hernandez faces life in prison if found guilty of capital murder.

Witnesses will continue to be called when the trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

You can stream the trial here on FOX4News.com.