Dallas Methodist shooting trial: Opening statements to begin Tuesday

Testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing two healthcare workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center will get underway on Tuesday.

31-year-old Nestor Hernandez is charged with capital murder in the shooting of social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Annette Flowers in Oct. 2022. He was also charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Katie Annette Flowers (Left) and Jacqueline Pokuaa (Right)

The jury for the trial was selected on Monday.

Eight men and four women were chosen from the jury pool.

Hernandez, a convicted felon, was out on parole at the time and was granted the ability see his girlfriend who had just given birth.

He allegedly hit his girlfriend with a pistol he brought into the hospital. When the 45-year-old Pokuaa went to check on the new mother Hernandez allegedly shot her.

Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, looked into the room to investigate and Hernandez allegedly shot her too.

Portions of the incident was captured on body camera of a hospital police officer who was investigating a different case nearby.

That officer then shot Hernandez in the leg.

Lawyers say the body camera will give prosecutors a strong case against Hernandez.

"When you think about what they need to prove and the circumstance that the defendant finds themselves in, I think the defense will have a lot of challenges," said Russell Wilson, an attorney not involved in the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9 a.m. You will be able to stream the case from gavel to gavel on FOX4News.com.

If convicted of capital murder, Hernandez will automatically face life in prison.