Shelters and warming stations open across North Texas for people without power or water
Some people in North Texas are going on multiple days without heat and power. Others now have a flooded home because frozen pipes have burst.
That’s why cities and many churches are offering a warm place for people to get a break.
Dallas
The city of Dallas’ main warming center is at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S Griffin Street. For more information, visit http://www.dallascitynews.net/city-dallas-opens-emergency-warming-center.
Additional warming stations include select YMCA branches – the Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff, Park South YMCA, Waxahachie Family YMCA, White Rock Family YMCA, J.E.R. Chilton Family YMCA at Rockwall, Richardson Family YMCA, Cross Timbers Family YMCA and the Semones Family YMCA.
They offer hot coffee, charging stations, WiFi access, water and hot showers. Read more: https://www.ymcadallas.org/blog/ymca-winter-warming-centers.
Many Dallas rec centers and several churches are also offering people a warm place to stay. The Dallas Police Department shared a list and encouraged anyone who needs a ride to email CouncilOffice@dallascityhall.com.
Fort Worth
Fort Worth’s main emergency shelter is now open at the Fort Worth Convention Center located at 1201 Houston Street.
The city also has warming stations available at various community centers including the Worth Heights Community Center, Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, Diamond Hill Community Center, North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, Summerglen Library and Southwest Community Center.
Fort Worth has made arrangements to allow residents using these warming stations to bring their pets, which will be placed in temporary crates while at the station.
For more information, visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2021/02/CFW-Opens-Overnight-Shelter.
Addison
Addison Athletic Club, 3900 Beltway Drive
https://addisontexas.net/publicworks-engineering/get-info-facility-closuresathletic-club-opened-warming-center
Allen
Allen Senior Rec Center, 451 St. Mary Drive
Allen Heights Baptist Church, 1309 E. Main St.
First Baptist Allen, Building E, Northwest Corner of Cedar and McDermott
Chase Oaks Church, 611 E. Stacy Road
https://www.cityofallen.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3961
Arlington
Dottie Lynn Rec Center, 3200 Norwood Lane
Arlington Water Utilities South Service Center, 1100 S.W. Green Oaks Boulevard
Salvation Army, 712 W. Abrams Street
Azle
The Church at Azle, 1801 South Stewart Street
https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439
Bedford
Central Junior High, 3191 W. Pipeline Road
https://bedfordtx.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Bedford-Hurst-Open-Warming-Center-56
Bridgeport
First Baptist Church Bridgeport, 1204 Cates Street
The Rock Church, 3078 Chico Highway
https://www.facebook.com/bridgeporttexas/
Cleburne
Cleburne Conference Center, 1501 Henderson Street
http://www.cleburne.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=578
Coppell
The CORE, 234 Parkway Boulevard
https://www.coppelltx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439
Carrollton
Newman Smith High School, 2335 N. Josey Lane
https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/Home/Components/News/News/4055/27
Corinth
Global Spheres Center, 7801 Interstate 35
Decatur
Decatur Conference Center, 2010 US Hwy. 380
https://www.facebook.com/Decatur-Conference-Center-147852065238199/
Denton
MLK Jr. Rec Center, 1300 Wilson Street
North Lakes Rec Center, 2001 W Windsor Street
Fire Station 2, 110 Mockingbird Lane
Fire Station 4, 2110 E. Sherman Drive
Fire Station 5, 2230 W. Windsor Drive
Fire Station 6, 3232 Teasley Lane
Fire Station 7, 4201 Vintage Parkway
The Junction of Denton County – Monsignor King Outreach Center, 300 S. Woodrow Lane
The Junction of Denton County – Our Daily Bread, Oak Street Suite 100
Salvation Army Denton, 1508 E. McKinney Street
https://www.cityofdenton.com/en-us/government/health-safety/inclement-weather
DeSoto
DeSoto Rec Center, 211 Pleasant Run Road
http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2059
Euless
Euless Family Life Center, 300 W. Midway
https://www.eulesstx.gov/Home/Components/News/News/494/16
Fairview
Chase Oaks Church, 611 E. Stacy Road
https://www.cityofallen.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3961
Farmers Branch
Community Rec Center, 14050 Heartside Place
https://www.facebook.com/fbcityhall
Farmersville
First Baptist Church of Farmersville, 124 S. Washington Street
https://local.nixle.com/alert/8544642/
Flower Mound
Residents must request access at https://www.flower-mound.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2835
Trietsch Memorial United Church Family Life Center, 6101 Morris’s Road
Forney
Forney Police Department, 110 Justice Center Dr.
C-Life Church, 204 FM 1641
https://www.forneytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=538
Frisco
Genesis Metro Church, 9750 John W. Elliott
Islamic Center of Frisco, 11137 Frisco Street
Prestonridge Baptist, 5849 Hillcrest Road
https://friscotexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1283
Garland
Holford Rec Center, 2314 Homestead Place
Gale Fields Rec Center, 1701 Dairy Road
New Liberty Baptist Church, 333 Centerville Road
Saturn Road Church of Christ, 3030 Saturn Road
First Baptist Church Garland Activity Center, 425 S. 9th Street
Foundry Church, 525 W. Avenue A
https://www.garlandtx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2068
Glenn Heights
Harvest of Praise, 2903 S. Hampton Road
Ovilla Road Church of Nazarene, 315 W. Ovilla Road
Grace Church, 519 W. Westmoreland Road
https://www.glennheightstx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=103
Grand Prairie
Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway
https://www.gptx.org/about-us/news/-item-12754
Granbury
Lake Granbury Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl Street
Granbury Church of Christ, 1905 W. Pearl Street
Pecan Baptist Church, 7178 Fall Creek Hwy
First Christian Church of Granbury, 2109 W. US Hwy 377
Somervell County Exposition Center, 202 Bo Gibbs Boulevard
Granbury High School, 2000 W. Pearl Street
https://www.granbury.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=743
Grapevine
The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way
https://gograpevine.com/listing/therec/
Haltom City
The Recreation Center, 4839 Broadway Avenue
Bethesda Church, 4700 N. Beach Street
https://www.haltomcitytx.com/
Irving
Northwest Rec Center, 2800 Cheyenne Street
Senter Park Rec Center, 901 Senter Road
https://www.cityofirving.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=8675
Kaufman
First Baptist Church Kaufman, 2000 West Fair Street
C-Life Church Kaufman, 2918 US 175
https://www.forneytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=538
Keller
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Road
https://www.cityofkeller.com/Home/Components/News/News/7998/15
Lake Dallas
Lake Shores Baptist Church, 276 E. Hundley Drive
American Legion Post 88, 105 Gotcher Ave.
https://www.facebook.com/LakeDallasCity/
Lewisville
Music City Mall, 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy
Lakeland Baptist Church, 397 Stemmons Frwy
https://www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/5473/710
Mansfield
Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria Street
Mansfield Activities Center, 106 Wisteria Street
St. John’s Lutheran, 1218 E. Debbie Lane
Walnut Ridge West, 7550 Rendon Bloodworth Road
https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=458
McKinney
Roy and Helen Hall Library, 101 E. Hunt St.
McKinney Boyd High School, 600 Lake Forest Drive
First United Methodist – The Hub, 102 W. Lamar St.
https://www.mckinneytexas.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3586
Mesquite
Evans Rec Center, 116 Hillcrest Street
https://www.cityofmesquite.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1585
Murphy
Murphy Community Center, 205 North Murphy Rd
https://www.cityofallen.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3961
North Richland Hills
To find the nearest warming station, call 817-427-6001 or 817-281-1000
Plano
Grace Church Plano, 3301 Preston Road
Sent Church, 3701 W. Spring Creek Parkway
Islamic Association of Collin County, 6401 Independence Pkwy
Collin County Chinese Fellowship Church, 4500 McDermott Rd
https://www.plano.gov/
Prosper
Prosper Community Library, 200 Main Street
https://www.prospertx.gov/cold-weather-safety/
Red Oak
ROISD Junior High, 200 Live Oak Street
https://www.redoaktx.org/
Richardson
Fire Station #3, 2519 Custer Pkwy
First Baptist Church, 1001 N Central Expressway
First United Methodist Church, 503 N. Central Expressway
Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 2831 E President George Bush Hwy
Northrich Baptist Church, 1101 Custer Rd.
Richardson Civic Center, 411 W. Arapaho Rd.
Richardson Police Department, 200 N Greenville Ave
Richardson YMCA, 821 Custer Rd
Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1201 W. Belt Line Rd.
St Philopateer Orthodox Church, 1440 E Campbell Rd.
Office Building Operated by Durkin Properties LLC, 500 Lockwood Dr.
https://www.cor.net/Home/Components/News/News/5409/73?backlist=%2f
Rockwall
The Center, 108 E. Washington
C-Life Church Rockwall, 1950 Alpha Drive
http://www.rockwall.com/news/
Rowlett
Rowlett Bowl-a-Rama, 5021 Lakeview Parkway
Veterans Resource & Outreach Center, 4210 Industrial Street
https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1780
Springtown
First Baptist Church of Springtown, 500 N. Main St.
The Hilltop Church Springtown, 1227 Old Cottondale Rd.
The Springtown Fellowship, 1300 W. Hwy. 199
https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439
Southlake
Southlake Department of Public Safety, 100 E. Dove Street
https://twitter.com/SouthlakeDPS/status/1361720622829740032
Sunnyvale
C-Life Church Sunnyvale, 610 U.S. 80 E
https://www.forneytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=538
Terrell
Terrell Police Headquarters, 1100 State Highway 34
Ables Springs Fire Station, 30000 FM 429 North
First Christian Church, 405 North Adelaide Street
Rockwall & Brin Church of Christ, 407 N. Rockwall Street
Epic Life Church, 646 Rockwall Street
https://www.forneytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=538
Weatherford
WISD 9th Grade Center, 1007 South Main
https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439
Willow Park
Christ Chapel in Willow Park, 3906 I-20 East Service Road
https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439
Wylie
New Hope Christian Church, 1100 Brown St.
Burnett Jr. High, 516 Hilltop Lane
https://cms2.revize.com/revize/wylienew/operations3/emergency_management/winter_2021.php