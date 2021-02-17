Shelters and warming stations open across North Texas for people without power or water

article

Some people in North Texas are going on multiple days without heat and power. Others now have a flooded home because frozen pipes have burst.

That’s why cities and many churches are offering a warm place for people to get a break.

Dallas

The city of Dallas’ main warming center is at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S Griffin Street. For more information, visit http://www.dallascitynews.net/city-dallas-opens-emergency-warming-center.

Additional warming stations include select YMCA branches – the Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff, Park South YMCA, Waxahachie Family YMCA, White Rock Family YMCA, J.E.R. Chilton Family YMCA at Rockwall, Richardson Family YMCA, Cross Timbers Family YMCA and the Semones Family YMCA.

They offer hot coffee, charging stations, WiFi access, water and hot showers. Read more: https://www.ymcadallas.org/blog/ymca-winter-warming-centers.

Many Dallas rec centers and several churches are also offering people a warm place to stay. The Dallas Police Department shared a list and encouraged anyone who needs a ride to email CouncilOffice@dallascityhall.com.

https://twitter.com/DallasPD/status/1362063348720754691

Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s main emergency shelter is now open at the Fort Worth Convention Center located at 1201 Houston Street.

The city also has warming stations available at various community centers including the Worth Heights Community Center, Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, Diamond Hill Community Center, North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, Summerglen Library and Southwest Community Center.

Fort Worth has made arrangements to allow residents using these warming stations to bring their pets, which will be placed in temporary crates while at the station.

For more information, visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2021/02/CFW-Opens-Overnight-Shelter.

Addison

Addison Athletic Club, 3900 Beltway Drive

https://addisontexas.net/publicworks-engineering/get-info-facility-closuresathletic-club-opened-warming-center

Allen

Allen Senior Rec Center, 451 St. Mary Drive

Allen Heights Baptist Church, 1309 E. Main St.

First Baptist Allen, Building E, Northwest Corner of Cedar and McDermott

Chase Oaks Church, 611 E. Stacy Road

https://www.cityofallen.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3961

Arlington

Dottie Lynn Rec Center, 3200 Norwood Lane

Arlington Water Utilities South Service Center, 1100 S.W. Green Oaks Boulevard

Salvation Army, 712 W. Abrams Street

Azle

The Church at Azle, 1801 South Stewart Street

https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439

Bedford

Central Junior High, 3191 W. Pipeline Road

https://bedfordtx.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Bedford-Hurst-Open-Warming-Center-56

Bridgeport

First Baptist Church Bridgeport, 1204 Cates Street

The Rock Church, 3078 Chico Highway

https://www.facebook.com/bridgeporttexas/

Cleburne

Cleburne Conference Center, 1501 Henderson Street

http://www.cleburne.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=578

Coppell

The CORE, 234 Parkway Boulevard

https://www.coppelltx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439

Carrollton

Newman Smith High School, 2335 N. Josey Lane

https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/Home/Components/News/News/4055/27

Corinth

Global Spheres Center, 7801 Interstate 35

https://www.facebook.com/LakeDallasCity/

Decatur

Decatur Conference Center, 2010 US Hwy. 380

https://www.facebook.com/Decatur-Conference-Center-147852065238199/

Denton

MLK Jr. Rec Center, 1300 Wilson Street

North Lakes Rec Center, 2001 W Windsor Street

Fire Station 2, 110 Mockingbird Lane

Fire Station 4, 2110 E. Sherman Drive

Fire Station 5, 2230 W. Windsor Drive

Fire Station 6, 3232 Teasley Lane

Fire Station 7, 4201 Vintage Parkway

The Junction of Denton County – Monsignor King Outreach Center, 300 S. Woodrow Lane

The Junction of Denton County – Our Daily Bread, Oak Street Suite 100

Salvation Army Denton, 1508 E. McKinney Street

https://www.cityofdenton.com/en-us/government/health-safety/inclement-weather

DeSoto

DeSoto Rec Center, 211 Pleasant Run Road

http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2059

Euless

Euless Family Life Center, 300 W. Midway

https://www.eulesstx.gov/Home/Components/News/News/494/16

Fairview

Chase Oaks Church, 611 E. Stacy Road

https://www.cityofallen.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3961

Farmers Branch

Community Rec Center, 14050 Heartside Place

https://www.facebook.com/fbcityhall

Farmersville

First Baptist Church of Farmersville, 124 S. Washington Street

https://local.nixle.com/alert/8544642/

Flower Mound

Residents must request access at https://www.flower-mound.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2835

Trietsch Memorial United Church Family Life Center, 6101 Morris’s Road

Forney

Forney Police Department, 110 Justice Center Dr.

C-Life Church, 204 FM 1641

https://www.forneytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=538

Frisco

Genesis Metro Church, 9750 John W. Elliott

Islamic Center of Frisco, 11137 Frisco Street

Prestonridge Baptist, 5849 Hillcrest Road

https://friscotexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1283

Garland

Holford Rec Center, 2314 Homestead Place

Gale Fields Rec Center, 1701 Dairy Road

New Liberty Baptist Church, 333 Centerville Road

Saturn Road Church of Christ, 3030 Saturn Road

First Baptist Church Garland Activity Center, 425 S. 9th Street

Foundry Church, 525 W. Avenue A

https://www.garlandtx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2068

Glenn Heights

Harvest of Praise, 2903 S. Hampton Road

Ovilla Road Church of Nazarene, 315 W. Ovilla Road

Grace Church, 519 W. Westmoreland Road

https://www.glennheightstx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=103

Grand Prairie

Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway

https://www.gptx.org/about-us/news/-item-12754

Granbury

Lake Granbury Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl Street

Granbury Church of Christ, 1905 W. Pearl Street

Pecan Baptist Church, 7178 Fall Creek Hwy

First Christian Church of Granbury, 2109 W. US Hwy 377

Somervell County Exposition Center, 202 Bo Gibbs Boulevard

Granbury High School, 2000 W. Pearl Street

https://www.granbury.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=743

Grapevine

The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way

https://gograpevine.com/listing/therec/

Haltom City

The Recreation Center, 4839 Broadway Avenue

Bethesda Church, 4700 N. Beach Street

https://www.haltomcitytx.com/

Irving

Northwest Rec Center, 2800 Cheyenne Street

Senter Park Rec Center, 901 Senter Road

https://www.cityofirving.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=8675

Kaufman

First Baptist Church Kaufman, 2000 West Fair Street

C-Life Church Kaufman, 2918 US 175

Keller

Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Road

https://www.cityofkeller.com/Home/Components/News/News/7998/15

Lake Dallas

Lake Shores Baptist Church, 276 E. Hundley Drive

American Legion Post 88, 105 Gotcher Ave.

https://www.facebook.com/LakeDallasCity/

Lewisville

Music City Mall, 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy

Lakeland Baptist Church, 397 Stemmons Frwy

https://www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/5473/710

Mansfield

Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria Street

Mansfield Activities Center, 106 Wisteria Street

St. John’s Lutheran, 1218 E. Debbie Lane

Walnut Ridge West, 7550 Rendon Bloodworth Road

https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=458

McKinney

Roy and Helen Hall Library, 101 E. Hunt St.

McKinney Boyd High School, 600 Lake Forest Drive

First United Methodist – The Hub, 102 W. Lamar St.

https://www.mckinneytexas.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3586

Mesquite

Evans Rec Center, 116 Hillcrest Street

https://www.cityofmesquite.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1585

Murphy

Murphy Community Center, 205 North Murphy Rd

https://www.cityofallen.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3961

North Richland Hills

To find the nearest warming station, call 817-427-6001 or 817-281-1000

Plano

Grace Church Plano, 3301 Preston Road

Sent Church, 3701 W. Spring Creek Parkway

Islamic Association of Collin County, 6401 Independence Pkwy

Collin County Chinese Fellowship Church, 4500 McDermott Rd

https://www.plano.gov/

Prosper

Prosper Community Library, 200 Main Street

https://www.prospertx.gov/cold-weather-safety/

Red Oak

ROISD Junior High, 200 Live Oak Street

https://www.redoaktx.org/

Richardson

Fire Station #3, 2519 Custer Pkwy

First Baptist Church, 1001 N Central Expressway

First United Methodist Church, 503 N. Central Expressway

Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 2831 E President George Bush Hwy

Northrich Baptist Church, 1101 Custer Rd.

Richardson Civic Center, 411 W. Arapaho Rd.

Richardson Police Department, 200 N Greenville Ave

Richardson YMCA, 821 Custer Rd

Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1201 W. Belt Line Rd.

St Philopateer Orthodox Church, 1440 E Campbell Rd.

Office Building Operated by Durkin Properties LLC, 500 Lockwood Dr.

https://www.cor.net/Home/Components/News/News/5409/73?backlist=%2f

Rockwall

The Center, 108 E. Washington

C-Life Church Rockwall, 1950 Alpha Drive

http://www.rockwall.com/news/

Rowlett

Rowlett Bowl-a-Rama, 5021 Lakeview Parkway

Veterans Resource & Outreach Center, 4210 Industrial Street

https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1780

Springtown

First Baptist Church of Springtown, 500 N. Main St.

The Hilltop Church Springtown, 1227 Old Cottondale Rd.

The Springtown Fellowship, 1300 W. Hwy. 199

https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439

Southlake

Southlake Department of Public Safety, 100 E. Dove Street

https://twitter.com/SouthlakeDPS/status/1361720622829740032

Sunnyvale

C-Life Church Sunnyvale, 610 U.S. 80 E

https://www.forneytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=538

Terrell

Terrell Police Headquarters, 1100 State Highway 34

Ables Springs Fire Station, 30000 FM 429 North

First Christian Church, 405 North Adelaide Street

Rockwall & Brin Church of Christ, 407 N. Rockwall Street

Epic Life Church, 646 Rockwall Street

Weatherford

WISD 9th Grade Center, 1007 South Main

https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439

Willow Park

Christ Chapel in Willow Park, 3906 I-20 East Service Road

https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=439

Wylie

New Hope Christian Church, 1100 Brown St.

Burnett Jr. High, 516 Hilltop Lane

https://cms2.revize.com/revize/wylienew/operations3/emergency_management/winter_2021.php