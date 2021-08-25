Dallas judge sides with Clay Jenkins, allows Dallas County to reinstate mask mandate

article

A Dallas judge has ruled in favor of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in the legal battle over Governor Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban.

The ruling put a temporary injunction in place to block Gov. Abbott from enforcing the mask mandate ban in his executive order.

This ruling will likely go to an appeal before heading to the Texas Supreme Court.

"We are grateful the court recognized that in a local crisis, local responders such as Judge Jenkins are in the best position to decide what is best to protect local citizens. What’s more, the law in Texas conveys the authority on him, and other county judges, to take steps that are necessary to protect the people from this deadly virus. That is what he is determined to do and, with this ruling, what he will continue to do. We fully expect these issues will continue to work their way through the appellate courts, and we will be ready to continue making our case in the appropriate venues, as needed," attorney Charla Aldous said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Judge Tonya Parker heard from three doctors, Jenkins, and from a concerned parent of an immunocompromised student who is representing hundreds of parents who argued for having a mask mandate.

The evidence submitted by Jenkins' attorneys included more than 800 pages of letters and emails from parents urging a local mask mandate.

The court heard from one mother of an immunocompromised student on the consequences COVID-19 could have for her child and the benefits of her daughter being in school.

Lawyers with the attorney general’s office argued the witness testimony and evidence on COVID-19 and masks are irrelevant in this argument, which comes down to a question of if the county judge or the governor has legal authority.

Earlier this month, the Texas Supreme Court issued stay orders which temporarily blocked the mask mandate Jenkins issued in Dallas County until the entire case could be heard.

The court then dismissed a request by Gov. Abbott to rule on the case, until it goes through the proper channels first.

