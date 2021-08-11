Dallas County mask mandate starts Thursday due to COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak

Dallas County issued a mask mandate that will start Thursday following a court ruling which will allow the county to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting it.

The mask mandate applies to all child care centers, Pre-K - 12 public schools, businesses and Dallas County buildings. It would not apply to children under the age of two.

Businesses could face a $1,000 per day fine for not enforcing the mandate. Individuals cannot be fined or arrested for failing to comply.

While Dallas ISD already had a mask mandate in place, other districts in Dallas County said after the announcement they plan to comply with Jenkins’ order. Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Garland, Grand Prairie, Lancaster and Richardson ISDs all said publicly they will enforce the mandate.

The ruling came after Judge Clay Jenkins filed a motion for a temporary restraining order along with the attorney for a dozen North Texas parents. They argued the governor overstepped his authority by limiting the actions local officials can take to combat the COVID-19 crisis, and a Dallas County judge agreed, issuing the TRO late Tuesday.

One of those parents was mom Melissa Griffith.

"Virtual learning is not right for her. It requires a one-to-one aide. She’s profoundly physically disabled, but cognitively typical," Griffith said.

She said her daughter reads at grade level, but is unable to simply unmute herself during virtual classes.

"I think she deserves a safe environment. As we saw last year, masks work," Griffith said.

But SMU Law Professor Eric Cedillo said Jenkins’ order could be short lived. The governor has already indicated he will appeal the judge’s ruling. Cedillo says it is likely the Texas Supreme Court would side with the governor.

"I do believe the Texas Supreme Court will find that the governor has ability to do what he has done. Mask mandates may go away. If the Texas Supreme Court rules that way, it is the end to a mandate," Cedillo said.

Jenkins claimed to be less certain.

"If I knew what the Supreme Court would do I would not be your county judge," he said.

The seven-day average of new cases in North Texas' four most populous counties jumped to nearly 2,500 this week. That's eight times higher than it was one month ago.

Hospitalizations in the 19-county North Texas region are also up to 2,355 patients. That's up 5% in one day and up 32% from a week ago.

The overwhelming majority of parents FOX4 spoke with while dropping their kids off at school in Mesquite ISD on Wednesday morning, before Jenkins' announcement, said they would be in favor of a mask mandate.

"I definitely hope that they do put a mask mandate in because wearing the masks is important. Because we don’t know who has COVID, who doesn’t have COVID or who doesn’t know they have COVID. And it’s just better protection, especially in an enclosed classroom," said Kahdessa Henderson, a Mesquite ISD parent.

